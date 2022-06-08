Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Amazon.com (AMZN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) in the last few weeks:

6/7/2022 – Amazon.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/1/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $180.00 to $172.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $185.00 to $162.50.

5/28/2022 – Amazon.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/27/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $187.50 to $141.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Amazon.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/11/2022 – Amazon.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/2/2022 – Amazon.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/2/2022 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $225.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $220.00 to $212.50.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $250.00 to $190.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $210.00 to $187.50.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $175.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $215.00 to $205.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $195.00 to $156.25.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $182.50 to $172.50.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $220.00 to $212.50.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $207.50 to $175.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $200.00 to $185.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $190.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $250.00 to $190.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $205.00 to $185.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $187.50.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $205.00 to $175.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $194.00 to $175.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $227.50 to $209.25.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $200.00 to $180.00.

4/29/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $197.50 to $165.00.

4/28/2022 – Amazon.com was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/20/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $225.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $205.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $231.25 to $227.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

