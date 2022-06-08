Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for China Automotive Systems (CAAS)

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ: CAAS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/6/2022 – China Automotive Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2022 – China Automotive Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – China Automotive Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

5/24/2022 – China Automotive Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Greenridge Global from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2022 – China Automotive Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – China Automotive Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – China Automotive Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – China Automotive Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – China Automotive Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – China Automotive Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CAAS stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. China Automotive Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.66.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAAS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 399.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares during the period. 3.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

