Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ESSA Bancorp (ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ: ESSA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/6/2022 – ESSA Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – ESSA Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/30/2022 – ESSA Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2022 – ESSA Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2022 – ESSA Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – ESSA Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – ESSA Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – ESSA Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/27/2022 – ESSA Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – ESSA Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/19/2022 – ESSA Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/19/2022 – ESSA Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – ESSA Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/11/2022 – ESSA Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $168.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.41.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

