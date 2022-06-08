Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Murphy Oil (MUR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE: MUR) recently:

6/6/2022 – Murphy Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $58.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Murphy Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $49.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Murphy Oil was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/10/2022 – Murphy Oil was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/5/2022 – Murphy Oil was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Murphy Oil was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/22/2022 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Murphy Oil was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/21/2022 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $41.00 to $60.00.

4/11/2022 – Murphy Oil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Murphy is increasing exploration and production activities in the United States and international locations. The company is also transitioning through acquisitions, divestitures and oil-weighted discoveries. Murphy Oil aims to invest $650 million annually in the 2022-2024 time period to further expand the existing operations. Murphy Oil entered into systematic hedges to counter the fluctuation in commodity prices. Low-cost assets and maintenance of a multi-basin portfolio will drive its performance. The company has sufficient liquidity to meet debt obligations. Its initiatives to reduce expenses will support margins. In the past three months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry. However, it is subject to changes in the strict federal or state laws and adherence to the same can escalate its operating costs, thereby denting margins.”

NYSE:MUR opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 70.81 and a beta of 2.55. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $45.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 109.38%.

In other Murphy Oil news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 5,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $192,657.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,079,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,679 shares of company stock worth $12,107,883 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after purchasing an additional 729,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,156,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,152,000 after purchasing an additional 147,302 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,750,000 after purchasing an additional 276,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,682,000 after purchasing an additional 365,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,761,000 after buying an additional 238,692 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

