Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IONS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.78.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $35.03 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -175.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.04.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $302,085 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

