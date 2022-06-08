Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 169.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ IOVA traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 167,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,671,813. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,845,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,044 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $24,845,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,211,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,057 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.