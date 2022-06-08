Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives $49.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Iridium Communications stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.97. 5,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3,698.00 and a beta of 1.17. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.83 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 95.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

