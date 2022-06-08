Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRDM. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

NASDAQ IRDM traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,991. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3,698.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,668,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,094 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,171,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,560,000 after buying an additional 963,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after acquiring an additional 564,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,234,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after acquiring an additional 438,000 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.