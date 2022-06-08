Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.35. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $97.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 124.83% and a return on equity of 34.67%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ IRWD traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,083,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,587. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $14.27.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $417,542.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,131.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,716,000 after buying an additional 53,995 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,679,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,240,000 after buying an additional 469,700 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 187,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 77,582 shares during the period.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.