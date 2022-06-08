Isaac Angel Sells 8,200 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) Director Isaac Angel sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total value of $677,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,368.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Isaac Angel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Isaac Angel sold 9,502 shares of Ormat Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $777,833.72.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Isaac Angel sold 19,000 shares of Ormat Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,594,100.00.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.17. 193,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day moving average is $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.45. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $88.52.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $183.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,836,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,193 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 501,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,772,000 after purchasing an additional 67,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

