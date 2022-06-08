ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITVPF. Berenberg Bank cut ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ITV from GBX 192 ($2.41) to GBX 170 ($2.13) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ITV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.17) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

ITVPF stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. ITV has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

