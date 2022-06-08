Ivan Daniel Guerra Sells 4,690 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PARR stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.30. 36,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $20.16.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Par Pacific by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

PARR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

