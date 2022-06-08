J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

JBHT stock opened at $176.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.89.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.85%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

