J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Cut to $131.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.53% from the stock’s previous close.
SJM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.08.
SJM stock opened at $130.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $146.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.26.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J. M. Smucker (SJM)
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.