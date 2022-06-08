Jason Reiman Sells 150 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,700.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hershey alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50.

On Thursday, April 7th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50.

On Thursday, March 24th, Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $110,801.80.

HSY traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.55. The company had a trading volume of 597,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $319.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $231.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.87.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.