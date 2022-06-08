Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parsons in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parsons’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSN. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

NYSE PSN opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Parsons has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.37. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSN. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Parsons by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Parsons by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

