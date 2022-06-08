Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for BAE Systems in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BAE Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAESY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.40) to GBX 860 ($10.78) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 850 ($10.65) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $620.50.

BAESY opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.7703 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

