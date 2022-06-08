Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Anglo American in a report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Anglo American alerts:

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($51.38) to GBX 4,300 ($53.88) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.86) to GBX 3,600 ($45.11) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($45.11) to GBX 3,450 ($43.23) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,352.89.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.