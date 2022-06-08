Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Anglo American in a report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
NGLOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($51.38) to GBX 4,300 ($53.88) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.86) to GBX 3,600 ($45.11) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($45.11) to GBX 3,450 ($43.23) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,352.89.
Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
