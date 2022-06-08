Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Reinsurance Group of America in a report issued on Sunday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $9.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RGA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.67.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $127.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.08. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $127.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

