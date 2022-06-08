Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Newmont Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.97 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2024 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$107.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$83.96.

Shares of NGT opened at C$85.63 on Wednesday. Newmont has a 1 year low of C$66.25 and a 1 year high of C$108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$93.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$85.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.76 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.42%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

