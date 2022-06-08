Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nikon Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Nikon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nikon’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Shares of Nikon stock opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. Nikon has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

