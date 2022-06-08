Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $4.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.64.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIEGY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($188.17) to €170.00 ($182.80) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($231.18) to €207.00 ($222.58) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €168.00 ($180.65) to €153.00 ($164.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.69. The company has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $57.86 and a 12-month high of $89.66.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.