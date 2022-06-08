Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.11.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($189.25) to €178.00 ($191.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($237.63) to €232.00 ($249.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($263.44) to €255.00 ($274.19) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.67.

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $100.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.18. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $90.86 and a twelve month high of $132.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. MTU Aero Engines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

