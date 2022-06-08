Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Equitable in a research note issued on Sunday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equitable’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Shares of EQH opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. Equitable has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $915,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,449 shares of company stock worth $5,066,188 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,765,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,493,000 after buying an additional 413,387 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth $751,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 19.0% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 7.4% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth $611,000.

Equitable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.