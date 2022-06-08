Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Price Target to C$1.50

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$2.15 to C$1.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SMT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, May 13th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.95.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Shares of SMT stock opened at C$1.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$198.32 million and a P/E ratio of -5.13. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of C$1.01 and a 1-year high of C$4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.55.

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$78.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.93 million. Analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.