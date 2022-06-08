Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.65 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABX. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.73.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$25.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. The company has a market cap of C$46.23 billion and a PE ratio of 19.01. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$22.30 and a 52-week high of C$33.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

