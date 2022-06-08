Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.
Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.65 billion.
Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$25.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. The company has a market cap of C$46.23 billion and a PE ratio of 19.01. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$22.30 and a 52-week high of C$33.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.
About Barrick Gold (Get Rating)
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
Featured Stories
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.