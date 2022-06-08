Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Cigna Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cigna in a research report issued on Sunday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $5.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.40.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.84.

Cigna stock opened at $262.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.23. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $273.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $12,166,378.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cigna by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after acquiring an additional 162,686 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,969,000 after buying an additional 41,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cigna by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

