Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Legend Biotech Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.46). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

LEGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -39.95 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.33. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 295.68% and a negative return on equity of 109.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

