Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Topcon Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Topcon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Topcon’s FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TOPCF. Zacks Investment Research raised Topcon from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded Topcon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

TOPCF stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. Topcon has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

