Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Topcon Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Topcon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Topcon’s FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TOPCF. Zacks Investment Research raised Topcon from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded Topcon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
Topcon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Topcon (TOPCF)
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.