Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 52,309 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 52,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $55,447.54. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,309,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,110.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ STRR remained flat at $$1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 94,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.43.
Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 24.35% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Star Equity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.
Star Equity
Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.
