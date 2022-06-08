Jianpu Technology (JT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE:JT opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. Jianpu Technology has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $2.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.

