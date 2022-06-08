JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JKS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.42.

Shares of JKS opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average is $49.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $68.85.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

