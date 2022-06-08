JMP Securities Begins Coverage on TPG (NASDAQ:TPG)

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.53. TPG has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,549,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,229,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,248,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

