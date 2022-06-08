Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Joby Aviation in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

JOBY stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

