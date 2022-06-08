John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.49. 49,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,043. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.29. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $71.30 and a 52 week high of $93.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $218.58 million for the quarter.
About John B. Sanfilippo & Son (Get Rating)
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
