John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.49. 49,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,043. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.29. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $71.30 and a 52 week high of $93.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $218.58 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 190.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 95.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

