John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $52.88.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
