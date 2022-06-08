John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.