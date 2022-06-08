John Wiley & Sons (WLY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 15th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $53.78 on Wednesday. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.78.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $53,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at $55,234.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

