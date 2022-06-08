John Wiley & Sons (WLYB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. John Wiley & Sons has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.72.
About John Wiley & Sons (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Wiley & Sons (WLYB)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.