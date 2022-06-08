John Wiley & Sons (WLYB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. John Wiley & Sons has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.72.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

About John Wiley & Sons (Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.