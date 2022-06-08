John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 327.67 ($4.11).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.76) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.57) to GBX 306 ($3.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.14) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.01) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

In related news, insider Robin Watson purchased 3,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £6,558.06 ($8,218.12). Also, insider Roy Franklin purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($60,651.63). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,705 shares of company stock valued at $5,921,726.

LON:WG opened at GBX 238.60 ($2.99) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 207.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 203.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62. The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.55. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of GBX 150.70 ($1.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 266.40 ($3.34).

John Wood Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.