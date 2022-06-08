Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

Johnson Controls International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Johnson Controls International has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $54.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,539,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,331. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average of $67.19.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.