Johnson & Johnson Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $10.56 Per Share (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $10.56 for the year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,079. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

