Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Raised to “Buy” at Panmure Gordon

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($23.50) to GBX 1,800 ($22.56) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,404.00.

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.75.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

