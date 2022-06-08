Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 4,582 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,129,004.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,466,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,653,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,220. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $227.53 and a one year high of $350.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.73.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,750,000 after acquiring an additional 688,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after acquiring an additional 129,956 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 866.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,213,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,402,000 after buying an additional 157,262 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.
Morningstar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
