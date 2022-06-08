Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 4,582 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,129,004.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,466,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,653,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,220. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $227.53 and a one year high of $350.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.73.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,750,000 after acquiring an additional 688,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after acquiring an additional 129,956 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 866.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,213,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,402,000 after buying an additional 157,262 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

