Joseph Murphy Acquires 669 Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph Murphy bought 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £173.94 ($217.97).

LON:CPI traded up GBX 0.44 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 25.48 ($0.32). 5,653,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,735,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.38. The firm has a market cap of £429.15 million and a PE ratio of 1.91. Capita plc has a 12 month low of GBX 19.89 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 55.98 ($0.70).

CPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Capita from GBX 80 ($1.00) to GBX 65 ($0.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Capita from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 42 ($0.53) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

