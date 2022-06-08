JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

YY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JOYY in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JOYY currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of YY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.68. 12,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,603. JOYY has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -39.87 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.68). JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts predict that JOYY will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 370.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 82.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 41.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

