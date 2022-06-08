Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Increases Dividend to GBX 47 Per Share

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $19.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON JDG opened at GBX 8,186 ($102.58) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12. Judges Scientific has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,740 ($71.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,800 ($110.28). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,274.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,499.46. The stock has a market cap of £517.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.