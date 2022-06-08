Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kahoot! ASA from 40.00 to 37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

KHOTF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,292. Kahoot! ASA has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $8.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

