Kaspien (KSPN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 14th.
Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 72.72%. The business had revenue of $36.03 million during the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:KSPN opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. Kaspien has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94.
About Kaspien (Get Rating)
Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace growth platform that offers a suite of software and services. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's marketplace as a service approach consists of delivering technology-enabled services to partners, including software and associated support services.
