Kaspien (KSPN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 14th.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 72.72%. The business had revenue of $36.03 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KSPN opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. Kaspien has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaspien stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kaspien Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:KSPN Get Rating ) by 273.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Kaspien worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace growth platform that offers a suite of software and services. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's marketplace as a service approach consists of delivering technology-enabled services to partners, including software and associated support services.

