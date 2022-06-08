Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Director Acquires $217,725.39 in Stock

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) Director Brian Hirsch acquired 144,189 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $217,725.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 229,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,075.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Brian Hirsch acquired 5,811 shares of Katapult stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $8,367.84.

NASDAQ:KPLT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 732,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,864. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $140.91 million, a P/E ratio of -47.98 and a beta of 0.20. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

Katapult ( NASDAQ:KPLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter. Katapult had a net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Katapult Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on KPLT. Loop Capital downgraded Katapult from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Katapult by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Katapult during the 1st quarter worth $2,171,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Katapult during the 4th quarter worth $1,974,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Katapult by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 497,963 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in shares of Katapult by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 525,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

