Katharine A. Keenan Sells 1,154 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $35,924.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,292.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BXMT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.20. 953,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,704. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.15.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

